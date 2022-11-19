Venezuelan national charged for murder of EBD miner 

Carlos DaSilva called Carlos Rodrigues, a 27-year-old Venezuelan national and a miner who resides at Tuschen New Scheme, East Bank Essequibo, has been arrested and charged for the murder of another miner, Ravindra Alfred. Alfred, a 37-year-old resident of First Street Kaneville Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara, was killed on November 13, 2022 at Sand Hill Backdam, Region Seven. Rodrigues was arrested on Tuesday and was arraigned at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court before Her Worship Magistrate Crystal Lambert where the charge was read to him on Friday.

He was not required to plea to the indictable charge and was remanded to prison.

The matter was adjourned to December 22, 2022 for filing of statements.

Initial police investigations revealed that the Alfred and Rodrigues were associates and worked in close proximity at Sand Hill Backdam. It is alleged that the now deceased man had an intimate relationship with the accused’s fiancé, a Venezuelan national, for some time.

Alfred’s mother said that on Sunday last at about 09:00 hrs, she and her son were in their mining camp at Sand Hill Landing when the female came and had breakfast with them.

Thereafter, the woman and Alfred left the camp en route to the Backdam.

The mother recalled that on Indra Singh said that on Monday around 09:00 hrs, she went in search of her son, who had not returned from the backdam. She was then informed by several workers that her son’s motionless body was found at Sand Hill Backdam with injuries about his body. As a result, she called the Bartica Police Station and reported the matter.

Police arrived at the scene and the deceased body was seen lying on the back, cladded in a white T-shirt and brown three-quarter pants and barefooted.

The body was examined and the following wounds were seen: a laceration to the left hand, a gaping wound to the left side of the head above the ear, a gaping wound to the face extending from over the top lip to the right eye, and a gaping wound to the right side cheek.