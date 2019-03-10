Vergenoegen family terrorised, robbed by armed bandits

A Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) family was left traumatised after they were terrorized, beaten and robbed by several armed men who invaded their property on Saturday evening.

Based on information received, the unmasked bandits inclusive of a female stormed the family’s home and assaulted the occupants while demanding cash and jewelry. The incident took place at about 19:30h.

However, out of fear, the family the family handed over an undisclosed sum of money and a quantity of jewellery. The men then made good their escape.

The police was promptly called and the injured victims were rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH) where they were treated.

Meanwhile, police established road blocks on the West Coast of Demerara (WCD) during which the driver of a vehicle matching the description of the getaway car was intercepted.

The car was reportedly searched by the police ranks and an unlicensed pistol and six rounds of matching ammunition were unearthed.

As such, the driver was taken into Police custody and is assisting with investigations.