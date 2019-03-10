Pillion rider critical following motorcycle accident

A pillion rider is in a critical state at the Georgetown Public Hospital following a motorcycle accident along the Enmore Public Road, East Coast Demerara.

The injured woman has been identified as 25-year-old Kimberley James of Nabacalis Sideline Dam, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

This online publication understands that the driver of the cycle, CH 923 was proceeding at a fast rate when he lost control. As a result, the motorcycle reportedly crashed.

James received injuries and was rushed to the hospital where she was admitted in a serious state. The driver of the motorcycle has since gone into hiding.

The police have launched a manhunt for him. Investigations are ongoing.