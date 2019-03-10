Man crushed in early morning accident on ECD

An unidentified man who attempted to jump out of a canter was crushed to death on the Annandale Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on Sunday morning.

The canter, GHH 3986 was at the time being driven by a Paradise, ECD resident. The victim however, was reportedly in the tray of the vehicle and beckoned for the driver to stop.

As the driver slowed down, the man attempted to jump out of the tray but slipped and fell onto the roadway. The left rear wheel of the vehicle reportedly ran over his head.

The driver quickly stopped, picked up the injured man and rushed him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver has since been taken into police custody and an investigation was launched.