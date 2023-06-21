Venezuelan woman to be charged with human trafficking

Mayelin Cordova, a 41-year-old Venezuelan national and businesswoman of Byderabo Road, Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) will be charged with human trafficking.

The woman is currently serving a six months prison sentence for operating a brothel and according to a statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), she will be further charged with nin counts of Trafficking in Persons, Contrary to Section 3 (1) (i) of the Combating of Trafficking in Persons Act, No. 2 of 2005.

Police said Cordova, between 15th March, 2023 and 30th April, 2023 is alleged to have trafficked nine Venezuelan females from Venezuela to Guyana and exploited them between Crusher Hill and Barakat Backdam, Region Seven.

The victims reported the matter to the police, and members of the Trafficking in Persons Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters conducted an investigation.

Based on the investigation, legal advice was given by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for Cordova to be charged.

