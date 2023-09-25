Venezuelan woman allegedly raped, murdered at Kaikan

A Venezuelan woman was allegedly raped and murdered while at home alone on Friday at Kaikan Village, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Dead is 28-year-old Estephanie Garcias.

Based on the information received, the woman’s husband left home for Venezuela on Thursday at about 17:00h, and the following day, the couple’s three children left home at about 7:30h for school.

However, when the children returned home from school at about 16:30h on Friday, they discovered their mother lying motionlessly on the floor with blood around her neck.

An alarm was raised, and neighbours responded and subsequently reported the matter to the Police at Kaikan Police Station.

The Police in a statement outlined that the woman’s body was found lying on its back on the floor of the one-bedroom house with a red T-shirt pulled just above her breast and multi-coloured underwear pulled below her buttocks with her private parts exposed.

Upon examination, two small puncture wounds were seen on her neck. As investigations continue, no arrests have been made.

