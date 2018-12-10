Venezuelan jailed for gun/ammo possession

A Venezuelan citizen was on Monday jailed for 2 years after he confessed to two counts of illegal firearm possession charges.

Chavez Suarez, through an interpreter, admitted to having 15 live rounds of 9MM ammunition and a Beretta 9MM pistol, while he was at Eteringbang, Cuyuni River on December 7, 2018 without being the holder of a firearm licence.

The sentencing which will run concurrently was handed down by Magistrate Ann McLennan.

Suarez told the court that he usually keeps the firearm for his personal protection.

However, police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield told the court that on the day in question, ranks from the Guyana Defence Force and Eteringbang Police Station observed the foreign national acting in a suspicious manner and decided to search him when they found the illegal items in a black handbag.

In addition, the unrepresented man was also fined $50,000 on each charge.