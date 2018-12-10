Police Sergeant critical after slamming into parked lorry at Herstelling

Police Sergeant Joseph Elton Ambrose, 42, who is stationed at Alberttown Police Station and resides at Herstelling, East Bank Demerara (EBD), is in a critical condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, following an accident on Sunday around 23:45h on the Herstelling Public Road, EBD.

According to the Police, their enquires revealed that the policeman who was driving motorcar PMM 9099 north along the western carriageway of the road, reportedly at a fast rate of speed, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the rear of motor lorry GLL 5592 which was properly parked.

Public-spirited citizens rushed the then and still unconscious Sergeant to the East Bank Demerara Regional Hospital where he was treated and transferred to the GPHC.

Sergeant Ambrose is currently on accumulated annual vacation leave.