Venezuelan, Brazilian miners injured after row over cigarettes

Two Venezuelan miners are currently nursing chop wounds about their bodies while a Brazilian is nursing bruising to his face following a fight among them over cigarettes.

Alex Romero, 33, and Marco Sanchez, 36, – both Venezuelan nationals – were imbibing with their Brazilian friend, a 23-year-old miner and his father at around 00:15hrs on Tuesday at a shop at Tamakay Backdam, Middle Mazaruni River, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

It is alleged that Romero asked their friend’s father for a cigarette.

The man reportedly said he did not any and this led to an altercation during, which Romero, began punching the older man.

In defending his father, the 23-year-old miner armed himself with a cutlass and dealt Romero several chops about his body.

It was reported that the Venezuelan miner, Sanchez, intervened and he too received several chops to his hand.

The men were taken to the Issenaru Health Centre but were transferred to the Bartica Regional Hospital as a result of the severity of their injuries.

The 23-year-old Brazilian miner has been arrested. Investigations are ongoing.