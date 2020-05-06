RECOUNT: 25 boxes completed on Day 1

A total of 25 boxes have been counted on day one of the countrywide recount exercise which got underway after 10:00hrs today at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

This is according to GECOM’s Public Relations Officer Yolanda Ward who was providing media operatives with an update.

The exercise was slated to begin at 08:00hrs and conclude at 19:00hrs.

There were ten work stations: two for Region One (Barima Waini), two for Region Two (Pomeroon Supenaam), three for Region Three (Essequibo Island West Demerara), and three for Region Four (Demerara Mahaica).

Ward said seven boxes were completed for Region One, six for Region Two, seven for Region Three, and five for Region Four.

With 25 boxes completed, 50 Statements of Recount (SORs) were produced and provided to respective party agents and stakeholders. Ward explained that there are 25 SORs for the Regional Elections and 25 for the General Elections.

Ward acknowledged that the day got off to slow and late start, but expressed optimism that the pace will pick up in the coming days.

She said detailed security checks would have contributed to the delays today and expressed hope that party agents and other stakeholders arrive earlier tomorrow to be screened.

Regarding the security of the ballot boxes, the GECOM PRO noted that party agents have been granted access to stay and keep watch of the containers.

There are 2,339 ballot boxes to be recount within 25 days.