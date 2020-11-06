US$6M upgrade for Suddie Hospital next year – Health Minister

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony has revealed that the Government will be investing around US$6 million into upgrading the Suddie Regional Hospital in Regional 2 (Pomeroon Supenaam).

During his Covid-19 update on Thursday, Minister Anthony outlined that he has recently engaged the Regional officials to bring solutions to the various challenges they face in relation to the health sector and would be working collaboratively to ensure better services are offered to citizens.

“We will be working with them, we have already spoken to them about an Indian Grant that we expect to come into effect next year, with that Grant the Suddie Regional Hospital, we will be doing a substantially new Hospital because we will be investing about $US6 million in that facility,” Dr Anthony disclosed.

He added: “We are also looking at some other infrastructural projects that we want to have there, and of course the medical staff that we have deployed there, we want to see that they are utilised optimally.

The Minister noted that since the PPP/C Government took office, it inherited a system where there was severe shortage of drugs and other critical medical supplies across the Regions. He said that a tremendous amount of progress has already been made to address some of the challenges.