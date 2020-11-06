GGMC worker shot during attempted execution

Police are investigating a suspected attempted execution committed on 44-year-old Jacque Foster who is a Company Secretary employed with the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC).

Foster had left his office in his vehicle when he turned into Broad Street, Montrose on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) to head home at around 19:00hrs on Thursday.

At the time, he noticed a man standing about fifteen feet away from the corner facing east and who appeared be urinating.

However, as he drove past, the suspect turned around, whipped out a handgun and discharged a round that struck the GGMC worker on his right hand.

As a result, the victim pulled out his licenced firearm and discharged two rounds at the suspect and then quickly drove home where he was subsequently escorted to a hospital where he was treated.

No one has been arrested but investigations are ongoing.