US$38M contract signed to construct solar farms across Guyana

Guyana’s solar capabilities are set to receive a significant boost with the signing of a US $38 million contract between the Guyana Utility-Scale Solar Photovoltaic (GUYSOL) and a Chinese company known as SUMEC to construct solar farms in Regions Two, Five and Six.

The projects are being funded through the Guyana REDD+ Investment Fund established by the government and managed by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

The signing ceremony, held in the boardroom of the Office of the Prime Minister on Camp Street, marks a crucial step towards Guyana’s ambition of forging a sustainable energy future.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips emphasised the significance of this initiative in advancing renewable energy adoption while simultaneously catering to the needs of vulnerable communities.

The prime minister noted that every project executed by the government must be ‘people-centred’ thereby enhancing their livelihoods and resilience against the impacts of climate change.

“If you notice where these projects are located, they are located in areas that need the energy more than us in Georgetown. This project also involves the element of training youths and women in the maintenance of the solar systems that will be installed,” Prime Minister Phillips stated.

Through this initiative, 50 women are expected to benefit from solar PV training, including job opportunities and workforce development through an eight-month apprenticeship programme.

Additionally, the implementation of two other energy apprenticeship programmes will target an additional 20 individuals, including persons living with disabilities.

Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and Public Service, Dr. Ashni Singh, stated that the project will result in a total of 18 megawatts of solar power being distributed.

In Berbice, a total of 10 megawatts will be distributed in the villages of Trafalgar (Region Five), Prospect, and Hampshire (Region Six).

Meanwhile, 8 megawatts will be distributed in Region Two, specifically in the villages of Onderneeming and Charity.

“Those are significant additions to our electricity generating capability. And they represent a significant step forward in our transition to cleaner and renewable sources of energy,” Minister Singh said.

GUYSOL, which falls under the Guyana Power and Light Inc (GPL), is funded through a Guyana\Norway partnership to the tune of US$83.3 million. It aims to diversify Guyana’s energy mix. [DPI]

