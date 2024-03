Girls, aged 5, 6 & 8, drown in ‘fish pond’

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

๐“๐ก๐ซ๐ž๐ž ๐ ๐ข๐ซ๐ฅ๐ฌ ๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐ž๐๐ฅ๐ฒ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ž๐ ๐š๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ฌ๐ฌ๐š๐ซ๐š ๐•๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐š๐ ๐ž, ๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐‘๐ฎ๐ฉ๐ฎ๐ง๐ฎ๐ง๐ข

Commander of Regional Police Division #9, Senior Superintendent Raphael Rose, has confirmed that three girls, ages 5, 6 and 8, have allegedly drowned in a ‘fish pond’ in Massara Village, North Rupununi.

Commander Rose has indicated that a Police team was deployed to the scene, and given that it is a remote area, he is awaiting details/facts.

He, however, indicated that the girls are all related. Reports state that the tragic incident occurred when the girls were swimming in a ‘Fish Pond’ in the village.

Details to follow…

--- ---