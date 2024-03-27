EPA investigating possibly human-induced fires countrywide

See full statement from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA):

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) hereby notifies the public that there are currently a number of fires within regions 1,2,3,4,5,6,7 and 9. Importantly, these fires are caused by a mixture of spontaneous combustion and possibly human-induced.

The EPA is currently investigating this matter. This significant increase in fires has been reported by residents from affected communities and detected via satellite imagery as indicated in the maps below:

The Agency wishes to advise residents and communities within these Regions to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautions to ensure personal safety and reduce exposure to the smoke, which could potentially cause a dry cough, throat, eye irritation, etc. Children, the elderly, and persons with underlying respiratory or cardiovascular illness are most vulnerable.

Residents within the affected areas are advised to desist from lighting fires to burn garbage or vegetation.

The general public is also advised to report any sighting of fires to the Guyana Fire Service or the Civil Defense Commission and adhere to any advisory issued by local authorities.

The EPA will provide the public with further updates as information becomes available.

--- ---