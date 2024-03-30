US$2.6M in cocaine found in boat, 2 arrested

A joint operation between the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) and the Guyana Defence Force’s Coast Guard has led to the discovery of over 1,000 pounds of cocaine in a boat.

The discovery was made on Friday at Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) in Region Three (Essequibo Island-West Demerara).

CANU said that its officers along with the GDF Coast Guard ranks conducted a joint operation at Vergenoegen, where they intercepted a go-fast vessel with two occupants.

A subsequent search of the said vessel led to the discovery of a large quantity of

narcotics along with a quantity of fuel and other items.

The narcotics were tested and proven to be cocaine. The total, when weighed,

amounted to 536 kilograms or 1,181 lbs, with a street value in Guyana of US$2.6 million.

Had the cocaine been transshipped to its intended destination it would’ve amounted to

a street value of over 20 million euros.

The two suspects found in the vessel are presently in custody.

Further investigations are ongoing

--- ---