GFS probing vandalism of fire hydrants in Georgetown

See below for a statement from the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) today on the vandalism of fire hydrants in Georgetown: The Guyana Fire Service acknowledges the presence of several maliciously damaged hydrants throughout Georgetown and is actively addressing the issue to ensure all hydrants are operational.

It is important to note that most of these hydrants were previously repaired by the Fire Service but were damaged through acts of vandalism.

In 2021, the GFS assumed responsibility for repairs, maintenance, and installation of hydrants, diligently working to make them functional and accessible in case of fire emergencies.

Challenges encountered since the start of the project have included prolonged misuse and malicious vandalism of numerous hydrants.

To date, the Guyana Fire Service has installed 303 fire hydrants, notably in previously underserved hinterland regions such as Mahdia (16), Mabaruma (10), Lethem (10), and Bartica (10).

Additionally, 340 hydrants have been rehabilitated since the project began.

Our commitment to this endeavour remains steadfast as we strive to strategically position working hydrants nationwide for enhanced preparedness in fire emergencies.

We are currently reviewing CCTV footage as part of our investigation into the vandalism of hydrants and urge citizens to report any malfunctioning hydrants or incidents of vandalism to the Fire Service or Police.

