US$1M mobilisation fee for rental of power ship – GPL

On April 13, 2024, the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) Inc. signed a contract with Urbacon Concessions Investments, W.L.L (UCI) to charter a power ship with a total installed capacity of 36 Megawatts (MWs) for a period of two years.

The contract includes the provision of operation and maintenance services as part of the agreement.

UCI is a subsidiary of UCC Holdings, a company incorporated in the State of Qatar.

UCC Holdings has a strategic alliance with Karpowership International, a Turkish company.

The contract requires GPL to pay UCI a fee of 6.62 US cents per kWh as a monthly charter fee for the powership and a monthly operation and maintenance fee of 0.98 US cents per kWh, based on electricity generated.

The powership is expected to operate at 96 percent availability.

GPL has paid a total mobilization fee of One Million United States Dollars and is not required under the contract to pay a demobilization fee. Under the contract, GPL is responsible for providing Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) for the operation of the generators.

The powership was last operated in Cuba as a part of contingent of similar generation assets and is expected to arrive in Guyana on May 1, 2024, subject to weather conditions.

The powership will be located at Everton, Berbice and will be interconnected with GPL’s Grid at 69 kV. GPL has already commenced preparatory work at the site to accommodate the powership and the interconnection to GPL’s Grid.

The powership is expected to be fully operational and delivering electricity by May 8, 2024.

