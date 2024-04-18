Truck involved in Water Street fatal accident was unregistered – police

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

A fatal accident occurred on Monday, April 15, 2024, on Water Street, Georgetown, involving an unregistered motor vehicle( truck) and pedestrian Doreen Haynes.

Inquiry disclosed that on the mentioned date, the unregistered vehicle was proceeding south along the eastern drive lane of Water Street in the vicinity of National Hardware when the driver attempted to overtake motor lorry GAB 3272 which was stationary. In the process, the rear left portion of the unregistered vehicle collided with pedestrian Doreen Haynes, who was standing on the said eastern drive lane conversing with the driver of GAB 3272.

As a result of the collision, the pedestrian was squeezed between the two vehicles and propelled south falling onto the road surface. She sustained injuries about the body. The police and the EMT were summoned to the scene.

The victim was picked up in a semi conscious condition, placed in an ambulance; and escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where she was seen by a doctor on duty. Whilst receiving treatment, Doreen succumbed to her injuries.

Statements and measurements were taken, and the driver was arrested and placed in custody. Notice of ‘intended prosecution’ was prepared and served on the driver of the unregistered vehicle.

On Wednesday April17, 2024, Constable Fordyce witnessed the post mortem examination of Doreen Haynes at Georgetown Public Hospital Mortuary her body was first identified by Brentnal Reid and Kenetta Reynolds (son and neice) to Doctor Nehaul Singh the Government Pathologist, who performed a post mortem examination with dissection on the body.

Cause of death was given as multiple injuries with crushed injuries to both hips as a result of a motor vehicle accident.

The body was then handed over to the relative for burial.

Investigations are ongoing.

