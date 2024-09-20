E-ID cards for issuance this year; persons 14+ can apply; Govt expects swift uptake

The Guyana Government anticipates a large and swift uptake of the electronic identification cards once they becomes available for issuance.

This is according to Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo who told a news conference on Thursday that the government hopes to issue the first e-ID card before the end of the year.

Jagdeo said it will take about a year to ensure everyone becomes issued with the document.

Persons aged 14 and older will be eligible to apply.

The Vice President said he expects a large uptake very quickly, “because at some stage, to interact with the system, you will need this ID card”.

“It would be hard to function without that ID card,” Jagdeo added.

He envisions that persons will be able to apply for these documents through various centres countrywide.

Every non-citizen would also be required to have an e-ID, the Vice President noted.

In March 2023, a US$35.4 million contract was signed by the Guyana Government with German-based company, Veridos Identity Solutions for the e-ID card project.

The card can be used to conduct of a wide array of transactions including banking as well as to monitor the issuance of work permits in the country.

--- ---