Radio Host busted with over 30lbs of ganja; says she needed money for medical bills

A 27-year-old radio host and singer was this morning busted with a large quantity of marijuana in her possession.

Shaima Muna, of Charlestown, Georgetown, has since admitted to possession of the illegal substance, claiming that she needed to make extra money to offset medical bills for her mother.

The bust was made at around 05:47hrs during a stop and search operation at Weldaad Public Road.

The woman was driving motorcar PAB 6190 which was stopped and searched by the police officers.

A search of the trunk revealed several parcels wrapped with transparent plastic, containing the suspected narcotics.

Muna was informed of the offence, arrested, and cautioned after which, she allegedly confessed to the crime.

The confiscated drugs along with the suspect were escorted to the Weldaad Police Station where the ganja was weighed and amounted to a total of 14kg 515 grams (30lbs).

The woman is being held in custody at Weldaad Police Station as investigations continue.

