Mammologist found dead at Oku Backdam

See statements from the Guyana Police Force on the death of Meshach Pierre:

Police are investigating the death of Meshach Pierre, a 30-year-old male Mammologist, which occurred yesterday (Thursday, September 19, 2024) at the G2 Minerals Guyana Inc. compound, Oku Backdam, Cuyuni-Mazaruni.

Investigations revealed that the deceased was assigned to conduct a mammal survey at G2 Minerals in Oku Backdam, Cuyuni-Mazaruni, starting on September 14, 2024. Since their arrival, the compound at Oku Backdam accommodated the now-deceased man and eleven others. Pierre shared a room with his Assistant, Philbert Denhart.

The deceased approached Philbert Denhart and two other workers who were at the time sitting under a shade in the compound, instructing him not to return to the room because he had a meeting.

Around 14:55 hrs, a colleague asked Denhart if he was going to work. He then checked the time, realising it was time to start working, and hurried to his room. When he opened the door, he found Pierre crouching on the floor on his right side. Denhart immediately called the Medic, who quickly responded and later informed him that his colleague was dead.

He was found with a blue cloth and a red and black shoelace tied around his neck, his tongue protruding from his mouth.

The Medic then summoned the Police to the scene. The body of the deceased was transported to Bartica Regional Hospital. Denhart was taken into custody to assist with further investigations.

𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄: 𝐏𝐌𝐄 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐏𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐞

At approximately 11:15 hrs today, a post-mortem examination with dissection was performed on the body of Meshach Pierre, a 30-year-old Mammologist from Lot 60 Atlantic Ville, Georgetown. Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh conducted the examination.

Meshach Pierre’s body was identified by his father, Mark Pierre, a 63-Veterinarian. In conclusion, Dr Singh gave the cause of death as ‘𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒑𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒔𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒊𝒏𝒋𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒔 𝒕𝒐 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒏𝒆𝒄𝒌’.

Meanwhile, Police have since found a ‘suicide note’ in Meshach Pierre’s phone (addressed to his family and outlining reasons why he wanted to take his life). Investigations continue.

