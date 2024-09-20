Repairs on MV Barima to be completed soon

After more than 80 years of transporting commuters to and from Port Kaituma, Region One, the MV Barima is undergoing critical repairs, which are expected to be completed by the weekend.

During an inspection of the vessel on Thursday, Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill, highlighted the ship’s vital role in sustaining the daily lives of residents and businesses in the region, while acknowledging the inconvenience caused by its absence.

“We are making every effort to ensure we can service all the areas, so we can get in the material. The private sector is at a disadvantage because with the boat not being able to go to Port Kaituma, they have to travel to Mabaruma and then take another charter boat to move from Mabaruma to Port Kaituma,” the minister explained.

Repairs on the MV Barima are progressing, with all underwater works completed at the Parika docking site. The remaining tasks include sandblasting and painting.

Sandblasting is a technique, commonly used to remove rust, old paint, or other contaminants, leaving the surface clean and smooth.

Meanwhile, the MV Kimbia is also slated for major rehabilitation to continue the distribution of cargo from Port Georgetown to Region One (North-West District).

Minister Edghill emphasised the importance of maintaining the government’s fleet of boats to support growing infrastructure and service delivery.

“We want to ensure that while we are looking to acquire new boats, we are also taking care of the old ones,” he added.

In addition to maintaining these vital modes of transportation, the minister referenced ongoing investments aimed at developing the region.

He highlighted several major projects, including the construction of a new airstrip at Matthews Ridge, 100 kilometres of concrete roads at White Water, and roads in areas such as Waramawuri and Mabaruma.

Improvements in schools, electricity, and solar panel installations are also part of the government’s efforts to enhance services in Region One. [DPI]

