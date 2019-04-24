US Embassy thanks local agencies over extradition of Troy Thomas

The US Embassy in Guyana has thanked several local agencies for their cooperation in having murder accused Troy Anthony Thomas extradited.

He is expected to appear before an American judge in court, to face charges.

See full statement from the US Embassy below.

GEORGETOWN – Troy Thomas is en route to the United States to face justice for criminal acts he allegedly committed in New York in 2011. This evening he will be in the custody of the New York Police Department, and tomorrow morning he will appear before an American judge in court, to face charges. Thomas’s extradition reflects over one year of close coordination between the Government of Guyana and the U.S. Embassy.

In 2011, Thomas allegedly committed murder and other crimes in New York, then fled to Guyana. In 2018, the U.S. Attorney General and Secretary of State sent an extradition request to the Government of Guyana, which the Embassy served to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Guyana Police Force officers apprehended Thomas in 2018, and he has remained in Lusignan prison since then. Thomas exhausted any further right to appeal under the Guyanese constitution at midnight last night.

The Embassy especially thanks the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Guyana Police Force, the Guyana Prison Service, the Minister of Public Security, and the staff at Cheddi Jagan International Airport, for their close cooperation and commitment to justice.

Corruption and criminal activity rob the Government and citizens of Guyana of money that could have been spent on education, healthcare, and important infrastructure work. Extraditions are an important law enforcement tool in fighting transnational criminal organizations. Today, a fugitive from justice is being extradited to the United States to stand trial, creating a new precedent.

The American Embassy notes this positive step forward and commends the Government of Guyana. Ambassador Lynch said, “The Government of Guyana’s actions over the past year clearly indicate its dedication to law and order and established norms of international criminal justice – Guyana is moving in the right direction. Establishing a roadmap for future extraditions, bringing a fugitive to justice, making Guyana a safer place for Guyanese citizens – this is the best example of rule of law existing in Guyana.”