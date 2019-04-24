Nappi farmer gets 9 years for killing friend

Martin Salvadore, 54, today pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter when he appeared before Justice Navindra Singh at the Georgetown High Court to face the crime which was committed in October 2014.

The charge detailed that on October 16, 2014 at Nappi Village Central Rupununi, Region 9 (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) he killed Wilson James.

Salvadore, who made his first court appearance in 2014 at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, was initially charged with murder but opted to plea to the lesser offence.

The State’s case was presented by Teriq Mohammed along with Tuanna Hardy and Abigail Gibbs. Meanwhile Defense Attorney Mark Conway, in a mitigation submission, told the court that his client has been attending regular church services while in prison.

The court heard that on the day in question, Salvadore and James were imbibing when a scuffle ensued. Both parties were armed with a cutlass and bicycle bar respectively, when Salvadore inflicted several chop about the James’ body.

James was rushed to the Lethem Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Justice Singh, before sentencing, advised the accused to avoid consuming alcohol when he gets out and to enjoy the remainder of his life.

As such, the 9-year sentence was handed down and Justice Singh ordered that the years Salvadore spent on remand be deducted.