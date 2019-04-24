Guyanese man wanted for murder in US extradited

Troy Anthony Thomas, a Guyanese man wanted for murder in the United States of America, has been extradited.

Prisons Director Gladwin Samuels confirmed that he handed the prisoner over this morning for extradition.

Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan, when contacted, explained that Thomas did not appeal the April 4, 2019 High Court ruling which found sufficient evidence to have him extradited.

As such, Minister Ramjattan said he issued an order for Thomas to be taken from the prison to the airport to be given off to the US marshals.

“The US marshals came in today and they took him out,” Ramjattan said.

Thomas has been accused of murdering Keith Frank, 20, a Guyanese who was shot and killed on December 11, 2011 outside a Richmond Hill, New York party. He has also been accused of inflicting injuries upon Dr. Katherine Maloney.

In June 2012, a US judge issued a warrant for his arrest in the name of Troy Thomas.

Since 2012, authorities in the United States had issued a wanted bulletin for the murder suspect.