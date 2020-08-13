US Ambassador tests negative for Covid-19

The U.S. Embassy has announced that US Ambassador to Guyana Sarah Ann Lynch has tested negative for Covid-19.

“The U.S. Embassy is pleased to notify the concerned public that Ambassador Lynch tested negative for the COVID-19 virus. Stay health during the pandemic by following all Ministry of Health protocols,” the Embassy said in a brief statement on its Facebook Page.

Ambassador Lynch and her Deputy Chief of Mission were tested after coming in contact with Foreign Affairs Minister Hugh Todd, who has contracted the virus.

Suriname’s President Chan Santokhi had also come in contact with the Foreign Minister during his recent visit to Guyana. He too has tested negative.

Members of the Dr Irfaan Ali-led Cabinet have since been tested. INews understands that the results from those tests are not yet available.