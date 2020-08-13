PSC Head Gerry Gouveia tests positive for Covid-19

Head of the Private Sector Commission (PSC) Captain Gerry Gouveia has announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

He made the announcement in a Facebook Post.

INews understands that arrangements are being made to have persons who have been in contact with him tested.

See full statement:

In preparation for my travel to Barbados for the funeral of the late former Prime Minster the RT. Hon. Owen Arthur I undertook, as required, to take a COVID-19 PCR test. Unfortunately, the test has returned a POSITIVE result. I am asymptomatic as I have none of the symptoms associated with the virus. However, I am now in self isolation/quarantine and will be for the next seven days, pending another test. I regret that, especially as the Barbados Honorary Consul in Guyana, I am now unable to attend the funeral of this outstanding son of the Caribbean. I am following all the protocols required of Covid-19 victims and look forward to a full and speedy recovery. I have already advised many of those with whom I have been in contact in recent days, to get tested as well. I take this opportunity to thank all those well wishers who have already been in touch with me.