Update: Vehicles in horrific WCB collision were speeding – Police

The three vehicles that were involved in this morning’s horrific accident, which left six persons dead and at least three others injured, were speeding on the West Coast Berbice (WCB) Public Road, according to initial investigations by the Guyana Police Force.

The accident occurred sometime around 03:30 hours on the Plantation Ross Village Public Road, WCB.

According to Police reports, motorcar #PYY 4293 and PWW 208 were proceeding west along the southern side of the road at a fast rate of speed, while motorcar #PNN 3536 was proceeding east also at a fast rate of speed when the collision occurred.

As a result of the impact, motorcar #PNN 3536 burst into flames while extensive damage was done to the other two vehicles.

Motorcar #PNN 3536, was driven by 23-year-old Lindon McFarlane of Lot 102 Number 22 Belair, WCB, with occupants, 22-year-old Jamal Lynch also of Number 22 Belair, and 19-year-old Jashaun Saul also of Number 22 Village.

This publication understands that the three young men were out celebrating Jamal Lynch’s 22nd birthday today when the accident occurred. All three of them received burn injuries after the vehicle burst into flames with Jamal sustaining severe burns.

Police say after the collision, the trio was taken out of the vehicle and transported to Fort Wellington Public Hospital where they were all pronounced dead on arrival.

The second vehicle, #PYY 4293 owned and driven by 44-year-old Gary Blair of Lot 661 Section ‘D’ Turkeyen Georgetown. The occupants in that vehicle were 29-year-old Joel Jacobs of Lot 661 Section D Turkeyen Georgetown, 22-year-old Keanna Daw of Lot 329 Number 29 Village, WCB, and 29-year-old Brian Goodridge of Lot 39 Public Road, East Coast Demerara.

According to the police, they too were taken out of the vehicle and taken to Forth Wellington Public Hospital, where doctors pronounced Blair, Dow and Jacobs dead on arrival. Goodridge was treated and referred to New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was further treated and transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Meanwhile, in the third vehicle, motorcar #PWW 208, were 30-year-old Akeem Solomon of Lot 30 Number 4 Village, West Coast Berbice, who was driving and occupant, 20-year-old Fiona Massiah of Number 28 Village, West Coast Berbice. Both of them were taken out of the vehicle and taken to the Mahaicony Public Hospital, where it was discovered that the driver received head injuries and the occupant sustained a fractured leg.

Further enquiries are in progress, the police said.