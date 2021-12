The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Guyana has gone up to 38,817 after some 66 more persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Active cases in the country are now at 753 including 11 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 742 persons in either home or institutional isolation.

There are also six other persons in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, some 37,036 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus to date.