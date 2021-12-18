1 dead, another serious in East Canje accident

A 40-year-old man is now dead after he lost control of the car he was driving and hit a parked truck on the Gangaram Public Road, East Canje, Berbice, and ran overboard into a trench.

Dead is Patrick David, a resident of Canefield Settlement, East Canje.

At the time of the accident, which occurred at about 02:30 hours, three other occupants were in the vehicle with David. They are 36-year-old Hemraj Sheodarsom of lot 121 West Canefield Settlement, East Canje; 36-year-old Dellon Giddings of Rosehall, East Canje, who was in the front passenger seat, and 17-year-old Javid Sherif of Second Street Overwinning, East Bank Berbice.

It was reported that the car was proceeding south along the road at a fast rate of speed when the accident occurred.

Sheodarsom told investigators they were at Homme’s Bar drinking and when they were leaving, he was intoxicated so David took the vehicle keys away from him and drove the car.

He added that while in process, the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided into the right side front of motor lorry #GPP 3824, which was parked on the Gangaram Public Road.

As a result of the collision, the motorcar ended up in a trench on the eastern side where the driver and occupants received injuries about their bodies.

They were taken out of the vehicle in an unconscious condition by public-spirited citizens and escorted to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where a doctor on duty pronounced David dead on arrival.

The body was then taken to the Arokium Funeral Home awaiting post mortem examination.

Meanwhile, Sherif was treated and was later transferred to Georgetown Public Hospital in an unconscious condition and has been admitted as a patient in a serious condition.

Sheodarsom and Giddings were later admitted as patients at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital for observation. Their conditions are regarded as stable.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on Hemraj Sheodarsom which give a reading of 0.65 and 0 .64 micrograms.

Further investigations are in progress.