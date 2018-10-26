UPDATE: Truck involved in Providence fatal accident suffered blowout

A porter met his demise on Friday morning after he was pinned in a diesel truck which suffered a blow out and crashed into the Providence National Stadium, East Bank Demerara (EBD) fence.

Dead is 45-year-old Kirk Peters of Sophia, Greater Georgetown who succumbed while receiving injuries at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre (DCC) just after 07:00h.

The driver and owner of the truck with registration number GTT 2491 has been identified as 51-year-old, John Da Silva of Albouystown, Georgetown.

Inews understands that the truck which was laden with 30 forty-five gallon drums of diesel was proceeding south along the eastern side of the road when the left front wheel of the vehicle suffered a blow out.

Even though Da Silva reportedly tried to bring the vehicle to a halt, the truck spun out of control and ended up crashing into the left side fence of the stadium damaging about 15 feet of the said fence.

Road workers who witnessed the accident rushed to the aid of the two men, however only Da Silva was able to be pulled promptly.

Peters was reportedly trapped in his seat by his seatbelt for some time before he was rescued and rushed to the hospital.

He succumbed while receiving treatment while Da Silva was treated for minor injuries and then placed into Police custody where he is reportedly assisting with the investigations.

When this online publication visited the scene of the accident, relatives of the driver had gathered.

The completely destroyed vehicle had been pulled from the fence; however diesel was seen on the roadway.

Speaking to a female relative of Da Silva, it was revealed that eyewitnesses confirmed that at the time of the accident, he was not speeding.

“The workers them told us when we got here that John was not speeding and they say that he was really trying not to crash but the weight of the vehicle caused him to loose control” the woman relayed.

The woman also revealed that the wife of the porter recently gave birth and expressed her regret at what transpired.

Investigations are continuing.