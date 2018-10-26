Man denied bail over alleged attempt to smuggle ganja in prisoner’s food

A man who attempted to sneak ganja into the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts lockup for his friend will now join him in jail after he was remanded to prison for allegedly committing the offence.

Earl Morrian appeared in court on Friday and denied the allegations when he stood before Magistrate Leron Daly.

The prosecution is contending that on October 25, 2018, the defendant went to visit a prisoner who was charged with murder, and during a routine check of the meal he had taken for his friend, the narcotic was found.

Bail was refused and the accused was remanded to prison until November 23.