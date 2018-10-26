UPDATE: “Big Head” arrested in Jamaica on drug trafficking charges; US to seek extradition

Popular Guyanese businessman Shervington Lovell called “Big Head” has been arrested in Jamaica on suspected drug trafficking. This was today (Friday) confirmed by a source close to the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU).

It was reported that Lovell who had been under the radar of CANU and international investigators for a lengthy period was arrested along with two others.

Inews understands that the hotelier is expected to face several charges on drug trafficking along with money laundering.

A vessel, property of Lovell, was also intercepted which is suspected to be used by the businessman to ship the illicit drugs from Jamaica to St Maarten.

Authorities in the United States are also said to be seeking extradition for Lovell in connection with the said offences carried out there.

The hotelier has been under the radar of local Police since 2010 when he was being investigated for a series of executions. However charges were never brought against him for those allegations.