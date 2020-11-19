Update: Teen suspect in custody for killing friend during sleepover

A 16-year-old suspect is in police custody assisting with the investigation into the death of his friend, Rockey Sawh.

Sawh, 15, of David Street, Kitty, died after he was shot to the head during the wee hours of Wednesday.

Reports are that Sawh was at his friend’s house at Sandy Babb Street, Kitty for a sleepover.

The two teens were said to be home alone.

According to the police, just as they finished having a meal, the suspect breached the lock of a secured wardrobe where a license .32 Taurus Pistol, owned by his father, was being kept.

After retrieving the gun, the teenager then showed it to his friend and “accidently pulled the trigger”, the police said.

Sawh was shot to his right side head, causing him to fall to the ground.

He was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was admitted in a serious condition. He later succumbed to his injuries .

The body is at the Hospital’s Mortuary awaiting a postmortem.

The suspect is in police custody assisting with the investigation.

A .32. Taurus Pistol with seven live matching rounds, a spent shell and some 149 .32 rounds were retrieved from the scene.