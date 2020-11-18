15-Y-O dies after being shot to the head; family demands answers

By: LaWanda McAllister

A 15-year-old boy is now dead after he was on Wednesday morning shot to the head under questionable circumstances whilst at his best friend’s home at Sandy Babb Street, Kitty, Georgetown.

Dead is Rockey Sawh, of David Street, Kitty, Georgetown. He was a student of the Cummings Lodge Secondary School.

The child’s mother, Amrita Panday told INews that her son had asked to sleep over by his friend’s home on Tuesday night.

However, on Wednesday at about 02:00hrs, the woman said she received phone a call that her son was shot and that she should go to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

“He [my son] message me at 7pm and said mom I reach. I told him ok and I left and go and sleep, and then I get a message this morning that he get shot. When I come at the hospital, I get a little push around, and then I get to see him…,” the mother explained.

The woman said a doctor at the facility told her that her son was badly wounded, but she heard nothing from the police.

“The boy parents are not saying anything to me, nobody is saying nothing to me. It was only the doctor was cooperating with me,” the mother said.

Panday said she is still clueless as to how her son died, why was he shot, and how he even got in possession of a gun.

“They are best friends, they grew up together. I was told nothing; I don’t even know who shot him. The hospital said they don’t even know how he reached there but when he reached there, they found him on a bed in the hospital alone,” the mother said.

Sawh succumbed to his injuries at the GPHC at about 14:40hrs today.

The woman told this publication that her son had so much life left in him, with great potential, and she is baffled by why someone would want him dead.

Sawh was supposed to be sitting the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination next year.

Investigations are ongoing.