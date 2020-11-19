65 non-violent offenders released from prison

The Guyana Prison Service (GPS) has released 65 non-violent offenders in keeping with efforts to reduce overcrowding in all prisons.

The inmates released were convicted for non-violent offences and were near the end of their sentences.

Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels said the decision was taken to provide more space for prisoners as the Prison Service implements the COVID-19 measures.

In October, more than 290 inmates at the Lusignan Prison tested positive for the disease. Several Prison Officers were also affected. The affected inmates were isolated and some were relocated to other facilities to ensure adequate spacing among prisoners to stem transmission of the disease.

The Ministry of Health had also deployed a team of doctors and nurses to the facility to complement staff there, and to train prison personnel to boost the efficiency of daily sanitation exercises. [Extracted and Modified from DPI]