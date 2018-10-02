UPDATE: Relatives shocked at death of Puruni miner

The family of a gold miner whose body was recently discovered at Puruni Landing, Cuyuni/Mazaruni with multiple wounds are shocked and are calling for the authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly.

According to the dead man’s wife Shonette Andrews, they are still trying to come to grips with the shocking revelations surrounding her husband’s gruesome death which occurred on Monday.

The dead man, who has been identified as 52-year-old Kelvin Royo called Bayley of Ann’s Grove Village; East Coast Demerara (ECD) was allegedly killed sometime between September 30 and October 1.

The man’s body reportedly bore wounds to his head, back and throat.

According to Andrews it was the first time that her husband spent more than eight months away from his family.

The visibly distressed woman said that she’s not sure of what transpired but was only told of his death after his son received a text message from a friend informing him of his father’s demise.

“I was sleeping when my son wake me up and told me how someone send a text and tell him how his father got chopped up after that I saw the picture of him laying with chops all over his body. I don’t know what happened, I can’t say”. The woman recalled.

Further, Andrews noted that her eldest son who was in the interior had only returned home two days prior to the incident.

“When my son came out, I asked him for his father and he told me that he will be coming out in two days’ time since he wanted to make some more money before he comes out. However after the two days pass, my children starting asking for him and we tried calling but we didn’t get him.”

When asked if she had a clue of whether her husband was involved in any altercations with anyone, she related that ‘Bayley seldom gets into “stories” with people.

Moreover, she stated that the body was supposed to be flown out of the interior on Tuesday so that a post mortem examination can be carried out, however she noted that there were some delays and the body is expected to be at the Georgetown Public Hospital Morgue by Wednesday.

Additionally, the man’s uncle has since gone to the area to provide further information.

Investigations into the killing are ongoing.