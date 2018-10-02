Venezuelan remanded over stabbing altercation

A Venezuelan man was on Tuesday remanded to prison by Chief Magistrates Ann McLennan when he appeared before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts charged with unlawful wounding.

Alpidio Gozman, 50, is accused of stabbing Jose Dia during an altercation which occurred on September 22, 2018.

Gozman was not required to plea to the indictable charge which stated that on September 22, 2018, at Port Morawhana, North West District, Region One (Barima-Waini) he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Jose Dia with intent to mane, disfigure and cause grievously bodily harm.

According to the prosecutors’ case, Gozman and the Virtual Complainant (VC) were involved in a heated argument when the accused armed himself with a knife and dealt the VC several stabs about his body and abdomen.

The VC was rushed to the Mabaruma Regional Hospital where he received medical attention.

The matter was reported to the Mabaruma Police Station and the 50-year-old man was arrested and charged.

Magistrate McLennan remanded Gozman to prison until November 19, 2018.

The case was transferred to the Mabaruma Magistrate’s Court.