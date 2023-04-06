Update: Overheating of AC conductor resulted in deadly Berbice fire

The Guyana Fire Service has pronounced that the overheating of an AC conductor led to the fire at Williamsburg, Corentyne, Berbice that resulted in the death of a 64-year-old man.

Dead is Harmon Perreira, who resided at the two-storey building with his family of six.

The fire erupted at around 7:44h and the flames quickly spread throughout the structure.

“The fire was caused by the overheating of an AC conductor, which ignited nearby combustibles and spread to the entire building,” the Guyana Fire Service said in a statement.

