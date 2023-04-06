75-Y-O man perishes in Fairfield fire

Sammy Munian perished in a fire which occurred yesterday afternoon at his Fairfield, Mahaiccony, East Coast Demerara home.

The fire was reported at 16:01h at the one-flat wooden building, which was owned and occupied by 75-year-old man.

The incident was the result of a deliberate setting of fire to rubbish, which subsequently spread to the house that was in close proximity.

By the time the fire was extinguished, the building and its contents were destroyed, and Munian’s remains were discovered.

