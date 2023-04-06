Hadi’s World, CHEC partner to supply 1 million tonnes of aggregates yearly

Hadi’s World Incorporated – a subsidiary of Mohamed’s Enterprise – and China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) have joined forces to supply one million tonnes of aggregates yearly to the Guyanese market – filling a crucial demand amid the local construction boom.

Managing Director of Mohamed’s Enterprise, Nazar Mohamed on Thursday inked the agreement with Regional Business Manager of CHEC, Sammy Chan.

This signing follows a US$25 million quarry project with CHEC to cater to the needs of the country’s booming construction sector.

“Recently, the Vice President would have said that the kind of expansion that is going on and the kind of development that is going on, we would need over six million tonnes of stone and it would be growing much more than that. So, we have decided that that we would be a big part of the market,” businessman Mohamed explained.

In June 2021, Hadi’s World Inc secured its quarrying licenses from the Natural Resources Ministry. Hadi’s World Inc had obtained the licences for Kwapau Quarry Areas 1 and 2, and ATANA Quarry Blocks 1 and 2 in the Mazaruni Mining District 3 after receiving the green light from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

In April 2022, the company had signed a long-term Memorandum of Understanding with CHEC to establish the quarry, where the Chinese company would produce boulders and quarry aggregates for local and foreign construction markets.

“We’ve done a lot of work. We’ve dredged the river so that the barges can go in and it was a huge cast over. We’ve already acquired all the explosives so we’re ready. We’ve cleared the land and very soon, we will have our first blast where we would start producing boulders for sea-defence projects and hopefully for the NRG project that is ongoing at the Mouth of the Demerara River.”

A few months ago, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo had indicated that massive road projects for the public sector in 2023 will require a whopping six million tonnes of aggregates and while this is viewed as a positive sign, the government is now faced with the challenge of meeting these demands.

At the national level, the country can produce about 600,000 tonnes, representing just 10 percent of the demand. For this, he had shared that government was exploring various options to keep the construction sector going. Neighbouring countries such as Suriname and Trinidad are also unable to fulfil these needs.

