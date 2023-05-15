Update: Mentally-ill son was living with decomposed body of mother

The decomposed body of a 60-year-old woman was on Sunday found in her home at Johanna, Black Bush Polder, Berbice and it has since been revealed that her mentally-ill son had been living in the house for the past few days, not reporting that his mother was dead.

Cecilia Ramsook, also known as “Sisto”, was discovered dead by neighbours who then contacted the police.

The body was checked for marks of violence, but according to the police, the advanced stage of decomposition made this impossible to determine.

Ramsook was reportedly last seen alive on May 9, in the company of four other women going home from a religious function within the community. Police, in a statement, said the woman had been consuming alcohol and that she suffered from high blood pressure.

Parbattie Diyal was one of the last women who saw Ramsook alive. She said residents had been smelling a foul odor within the community for the past few days.

Diyal revealed that it was the woman’s son, who is in his 30s, who on Sunday casually informed another villager that his mother was dead.

That villager then informed Diyal who then told another neighbour.

“Me say better me go [and investigate] because couple well days me nah see the lady. So me call this gyal [another neighbour] and me say me nah go me alone. But she say, “gyal you sure?” She and all ah talk seh ‘you worry with mad man’,” Diyal explained.

“Me say gyal leh abbey go see nah.”

When the two neighbours arrived at the house, they found the woman’s decomposed body in her bedroom.

An autopsy is expected to be conducted on the body on Wednesday. Ramsook was the mother of five children, including the mentally-ill son.

