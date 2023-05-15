3 feared drowned in Cuyuni River boat mishap

Three persons are feared drowned following a boat mishap in the Cuyuni River, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Police said the incident occurred between 03:46h and 04:30h involving a 19ft wooden boat powered by a 75hp Yamaha outboard engine, operated by Lloyd Obermuller, a 60-year-old of Crane Housing Scheme, West Coast Demerara and of Eteringbang Landing; and a 17ft wooden boat powered by a 40hp Yamaha outboard engine operated by Crees Boyde, a miner.

Police said Obermuller and Boyde would normally transport persons from Eteringbang Landing to San Martin Landing, Venezuela.

On the day in question, Obermuller left Eteringbang Landing en route to San Martin, transporting two passengers at the time.

On the other hand, Boyde had left San Martin, Venezuela, en route to Eteringbang Landing.

As they were both navigating across the river, the two boats collided, causing the passengers, as well as Obermuller and Boyde, falling into the river.

Public-spirited persons responded, and Boyde was pulled out of the water and taken to seek medical attention in Venezuela. He suffered severe injury to his right leg and minor injury to his hands.

A search was carried out, but Obermuller nor his passengers were found. The names and particulars of his passengers have not yet been ascertained.

The boats and engines are presently lodged at the Eteringbang Police Station. A search is currently underway for the missing persons.

