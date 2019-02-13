UPDATE: Grove handyman reportedly stabbed to death in ‘triangular love affair’

Fifty-three-year-old, Rohan Persaud, whose body was discovered in Back Street, Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD) on Wednesday morning, was reportedly killed by his friend who was allegedly having an affair with his reputed wife.

According to reports reaching INews, the murder suspect of Grove Housing Scheme, moved into the now dead man’s home after he had problems with his brothers.

However, while there, the suspect reportedly started a sexual relationship with Persaud’s wife.

Due to this, the suspect and Persaud had several arguments which caused the wife to move out of the home.

However, the now dead man and the suspect, along with other friends, were in Back Street, Grove, when another argument ensued between the two. Persaud reportedly again accused the suspect of having sexual relations with his wife when a scuffle ensued.

It was at this time that the suspect reportedly used a stingray (fish) bone and dealt Persaud one stab wound to his abdomen.

The now dead man reportedly fell to the ground but was left for dead when the suspect and friends escaped the scene.

Two men have since been taken into Police custody, however the murder suspect is still being hunted.