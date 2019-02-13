Diamond supermarket burglarized, owner gun-butted

A Chinese businessman is nursing injuries to his head after he was gun-butted by bandits who stormed his Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD) supermarket on Tuesday night.

Based on information received, the incident occurred at about 21:00h at the Hua Supermarket located at Lot 521 Section A, Block X, Diamond, EBD.

Inews understands that the business owner had just returned home when he heard noises. Upon inspecting, he was pounced upon by two armed men and gun-butted.

The men then ransacked the building and made off with a cellphone and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The Police were called to the scene and are now hunting the suspects.

INews understands that this is the second robbery committed on the business establishment.

Back in October 2016, five armed men had stormed the well-known supermarket through the front gate and carted off with a large amount of valuables.

(Zaheer Bacchus photos)