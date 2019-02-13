Miner, shopkeeper arrested in Mazaruni with unlicensed firearms

A miner is now being processed for Court after he was, on Tuesday, arrested by Police with an unlicensed revolver along with matching rounds of ammunition at Obama Road, Upper Mazaruni.

The Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice resident was also discovered with 354 grams of cannabis.

Reports are that the Police at the time were acting on information when they conducted a search on the miner and found the .38 revolver along with 10 matching rounds of ammunition and the illegal drugs. He is expected to appear in Court shortly.

In the meanwhile, a shopkeeper was also taken into Police custody when he was found to be in possession of a shotgun at the Makari Landing, Upper Mazaruni River.

The Plaisance, East Coast Demerara (ECD) man was observed by ranks, who were on patrol duties, to be acting in a suspicious manner.

While he was being approached, he was seen throwing a long object into some nearby bushes.

When the said object was retrieved, it was found to be an unlicensed gun.

He is also being processed for Court.