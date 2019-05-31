Update: Bandits allegedly shot dead during shootout with police

A few suspected bandits have been killed following a fierce exchange of gunfire with ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) at Norton and Victor Streets, Georgetown.

INews understands that the gunmen invaded a house in the area with the intent to rob the family.

However, the home owner managed to escape the house through a window. Shortly after, police arrived on scene.

The police promptly responded and cornered the gunmen in the house.

Rapid gunfire began ringing off.

INews understands that three bandits were shot dead however this is yet to be confirmed.

It is unclear how many bandits were involved and if any escaped.

Reports are that one police officer was shot and is seeking medical attention.

At the scene, residents were cheering the police on and urging the cops to “kill them”.