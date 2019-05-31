How a construction worker and his 5-Y-O son escaped death after Norton Street shootout

A construction worker and his five-year-old son narrowly escaped death after three armed bandits invaded their home, with a clear intent to kill.

Neville Leslie has been living there for roughly two years and this is the first time such an incident has happened.

“They tell me if I don’t keep me son quiet, they will shoot me and me son,” he said, noting that his son kept hollering: “daddy, they gonna shoot we”.

The man eventually managed to escape with his son through a window. He only did this after he realised police were on the scene; he does not know who called the cops.

WATCH: MAN RECALLS HOW HE AND HIS SON ESCAPED THE ARMED BANDITS

INews understands that the bandits asked Leslie for his sister-in-law, who recently came into the country from the United States.

According to Leslie, the armed men demanded money and jewelry. He told reporters at the scene that the bandits were “young boys” and he had in fact recognised one of them, but he could not recall where he knows the man from.

Initial reports are that two of the bandits were shot dead while the third one surrendered.

The Guyana Police Force is yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

Only recently, police shot and killed three bandits in Black Bush Polder, Berbice.