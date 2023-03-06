Update: 4th person in Greenwich Park accident dies

The minibus driver who was involved in the Greenwich Park accident earlier today has succumbed to the injuries he received.

Vernon Prowell has now joined three others who succumbed to the horrific crash: 72-year-old Margret Kennedy, 57-year-old Olga Reddy and 40-year-old Elvis Charles, who were passengers in a minibus at the time.

Reports are that a truck was proceeding along the road at a fast rate of speed, behind a motorcar which suddenly stopped to allow a pedestrian to cross the road.

The truck driver alleged that when this sudden stop was made, he applied brakes and served right to avoid a collision with the car.

But in the process, he collided with a minibus which was proceeding from the opposite direction.

As a result of the collision, several passengers within the minibus were injured. In addition to those who died, seven other passengers were admitted patients suffering from a wide range of injuries about their bodies.

Investigations are ongoing.

